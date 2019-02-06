Obituary Print Winfred LeRoy Perkins | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Winfred LeRoy Perkins, 84, of Sedalia, MO, formerly of Macon, MO, passed away at his home in Sedalia on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Winfred was born on August 6, 1934, in Jacksonville, MO, the son of LeRoy Gale and Ada (Moore) Perkins. He graduated from Macon High School and served in the United States

A man known for his strength and work ethic, he worked 38 years for the District 2, Missouri State Highway Department, retiring as Maintenance Supervisor. He also Managed Howard's Roller Rink until it burned down in 1977. In 1993, he and Cleota co-managed Bristol Manor, a residential care facility in Marceline, MO.

He taught a Sunday School class in area nursing homes for over 30 years. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Sedalia, MO.

Winfred spent his spare time studying his Bible, going to yard sales, collecting and reading books, gardening, and listening to gospel and classic country music. His talents were many; his green thumb was nothing short of amazing, his barbecue was requested at every gathering, and his patience, wit, and wisdom made him a blessing to all who knew him. He enjoyed attending the Missouri State Fair every year, he was a fan of NASCAR, and supported all Missouri sports teams.

His favorite pastime of all was spending time with his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.

Winfred is survived by his wife, Cleota of Sedalia, three children, Lori Dawn Jackson and her husband Larry of Macon, Marlo Ann Callahan of Sedalia, William Winfred Perkins and his wife Julie Ann of Atlanta, MO, his daughter-in-law Jeri Neumann Perkins, eleven grandchildren, Shauna Keithley (Jarid) of Columbia, MO, Christopher Jackson (Rachel) of Macon, MO, Charles "Chad" Jackson of Centralia, MO, Derek Jackson of Aurora, CO, Sara Perkins of Wichita, KS, Abby Perkins, Zac Callahan and Lexi Callahan, all of Sedalia, MO, Paige Perkins, Gentry Perkins, and Kanon Perkins, all of Atlanta, MO, three great-grandchildren, Matthew Sturdy and Madison Sturdy of Columbia, MO, and Branden Jackson of Macon, MO, one sister, Ada Barton and her husband Larry of Clarence, MO, two brothers, Holly Ray Perkins of Macon, and John Perkins of Macon, in addition to nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Denver Gail Perkins, one brother, Everett Eugene Perkins, and one sister, Margaret Ellen Winkler.

Funeral services will be 11:30 AM Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Missouri State

The family suggests memorials to the Open Arms Baptist Church Building Fund or Wreaths Across America. SEDALIA - Winfred LeRoy Perkins, 84, of Sedalia, MO, formerly of Macon, MO, passed away at his home in Sedalia on Monday, February 4, 2019.Winfred was born on August 6, 1934, in Jacksonville, MO, the son of LeRoy Gale and Ada (Moore) Perkins. He graduated from Macon High School and served in the United States Army . Winfred was united in marriage to Cleota Creekmur on October 14, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Shelbina, MO.A man known for his strength and work ethic, he worked 38 years for the District 2, Missouri State Highway Department, retiring as Maintenance Supervisor. He also Managed Howard's Roller Rink until it burned down in 1977. In 1993, he and Cleota co-managed Bristol Manor, a residential care facility in Marceline, MO.He taught a Sunday School class in area nursing homes for over 30 years. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Sedalia, MO.Winfred spent his spare time studying his Bible, going to yard sales, collecting and reading books, gardening, and listening to gospel and classic country music. His talents were many; his green thumb was nothing short of amazing, his barbecue was requested at every gathering, and his patience, wit, and wisdom made him a blessing to all who knew him. He enjoyed attending the Missouri State Fair every year, he was a fan of NASCAR, and supported all Missouri sports teams.His favorite pastime of all was spending time with his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.Winfred is survived by his wife, Cleota of Sedalia, three children, Lori Dawn Jackson and her husband Larry of Macon, Marlo Ann Callahan of Sedalia, William Winfred Perkins and his wife Julie Ann of Atlanta, MO, his daughter-in-law Jeri Neumann Perkins, eleven grandchildren, Shauna Keithley (Jarid) of Columbia, MO, Christopher Jackson (Rachel) of Macon, MO, Charles "Chad" Jackson of Centralia, MO, Derek Jackson of Aurora, CO, Sara Perkins of Wichita, KS, Abby Perkins, Zac Callahan and Lexi Callahan, all of Sedalia, MO, Paige Perkins, Gentry Perkins, and Kanon Perkins, all of Atlanta, MO, three great-grandchildren, Matthew Sturdy and Madison Sturdy of Columbia, MO, and Branden Jackson of Macon, MO, one sister, Ada Barton and her husband Larry of Clarence, MO, two brothers, Holly Ray Perkins of Macon, and John Perkins of Macon, in addition to nieces, nephews, and extended family.He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Denver Gail Perkins, one brother, Everett Eugene Perkins, and one sister, Margaret Ellen Winkler.Funeral services will be 11:30 AM Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Visitation will be Friday, from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the funeral home.The family suggests memorials to the Open Arms Baptist Church Building Fund or Wreaths Across America. Funeral Home Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home - Macon

401 N. Rollins

Macon , MO 63552

(660) 385-2136 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 7, 2019

Share with Others Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Veterans World War II Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close