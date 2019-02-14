|
|
Craig H. Stevens, age 72 of Stanton, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids.
A proud U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, Craig was the current Commander of the Ionia American Legion Post 37. He was a family man through and through and he especially loved all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Craig was a Social Worker who worked for both the Michigan Department of Corrections and then the Ionia County Commission on Aging. When Craig wasn't working or arguing politics on the phone with his brother Scott, he could be found fishing which was something he really enjoyed doing. Craig will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Craig is survived by his wife, Linda (Coulson) Stevens of Stanton; children, Julie (Andrew) Smith of Illinois; Katie (Bob) Hoppe of North Carolina; Cris (Tony) Woods of Gowen; Jennifer (Steve) Beebe of Palo; Jason (Kristin) Daniels of Sterling Heights; Cory (Laura) Daniels of Colorado and Halle Stevens of Stanton. Also surviving is his brother, Scott (Karin) Stevens and their daughters, Taylor & Madison all of Illinois; grandchildren; Jane Hoppe; Joel Hoppe; Thomas Hoppe; Katie Christian; Kelly (Nick) Turner; Lindsey (James) Gerring; Nathan Daniels; Dylan Daniels; Matt Bell; Amanda Bell; Lilly LaCroix; Steven Beebe; Olivia Beebe, great grandchildren, Riley; Rowan; Korra; Sienna; Lucas; Brennan; Jason; mother-in-law, Dorothy Coulson of Ionia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Fred Coulson of Ionia; Mike & Susie Coulson of Grand Rapids; Jack Coulson of Ionia; Lori Cooper & Mike Pattison of Portland and many nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Harris & Maxine (Williams) Stevens, father-in-law, Lewis Coulson and sisters-in-law, Deborah Dangerfield; Cindy Coulson and Michelle Coulson.
A memorial service celebrating Craig's life is being held on Friday, February 15, 2019 beginning at 1 PM at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Stanton (225 W. Cedar St.) with Pastor Shane Prewitt officiating. There will be a visitation one-hour prior from noon to 1 PM. Final inurnment will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Craig's memory the family suggests you direct them to the American Legion. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home on Friday.
To order flowers, leave an online condolence, or share a favorite memory of Craig, please go to www.SimpsonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 14, 2019