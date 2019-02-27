Home

Debra Cooper


1962 - 2019
Debra Cooper Obituary
Debra Ann Cooper age 56 of Grand Ledge, MI passed away February 23,2019. She was born on July 17, 1962 in Ionia the daughter of Edward and Beverly (Wetherbee) Cusack. Debra was a graduate of Lakewood High School, Class of 1980. She loved to draw, read and go for walks.
Surviving are her parents Edward and Beverly Cusack of Grand Ledge; siblings Scott (Fabby) Cusack of Rochester Hills, Connie Main of Grand Ledge, Christine (Rob) Gregg of Sunfield; nieces Courtney Gregg of Florida, Briana Cusack of Rochester Hills; nephews Conner Gregg of Sunfield, Brendan Cusack of Rochester Hills; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and cousin Denny Wetherbee.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 27, 2019
