Freeman C. Bever, 95, of Lake Odessa, passed away on March 3, 2019 at the Cedar Creek AFC in Hastings, MI.
He was born on October 20, 1923 to Clyde and Mary (Shaw) Bever in Lake Odessa, MI. Freeman worked as a Truck Driver for many years. On April 8th, 1949 he married Ellen Guild and she preceded him in death. He served in the Army during World War II in both the European and Pacific Theatres. Freeman was a member of VFW 4461, American Legion. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Tigers and Lions fan.
Freeman is survived by: three daughters, Suellen Stubbs, Ruth Bever, Elaine (Ray) Hummel; son, Clyde (Barb) Bever, grandchildren: Alan, Brandi, Jason, Sara, Deanna, Shannon and Jessica, 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, spouse, Ellen, son, Marshall Bever, sister, Dorothy (Hap) Shellenbarger, Brother, Earl (Susie) Bever, Brother, Gail (Geraldine) Bever, sister, Helen (Royal) Haller.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Koops Funeral Chapel, Inc., Lake Odessa, MI.?
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1pm with the family receiving friends from 12 noon until time of service at Koops Funeral Chapel in Lake Odessa.
Burial will take place in the Lakeside Cemetery-Lake Odessa in the spring.
In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Fund or The Ronald McDonalds House. Online condolences can be given at www.koopsfc.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 6, 2019