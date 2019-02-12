|
|
Joanne Marie Wieczorek, age 78 of Ionia, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Joanne was born on March 31, 1940 to Royal and Dorothy Soules in Saranac, MI. She married John Wieczorek on December 3, 1960. She loved golfing, bowling, reading and playing cards with her friends.
Joanne is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Chris) Humphreys of Ionia and Tracy Roth of Ionia; brother, Larry Soules of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Hadyn Roth, Jordyn Roth and Madisyn Roth; and her faithful companion, her dog Heidi.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her brother Richard and her sister Judy.
Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Services will be announced at a later date. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Joanne to Ionia County Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 12, 2019