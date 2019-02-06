|
Joseph "Joe" Robert Gwilt age 94 of Portland, MI went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 3, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1924 in Bay City, MI the son of Charles and Louise (Crane) Gwilt. He married Joyce Lanz on August 5, 1961. Joe grew up in Mackinaw City. He worked for GM for over 40 years. After his retirement he wrote a book of his life. He served God for many years at the First Baptist Church in Portland. He also blessed many with his woodworking hobby.
Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce (Lanz) Gwilt of Portland, children Steve (Lisa) Gwilt, Becky Chissus, Robert Gwilt, Thomas Gwilt, Deb (Jeff) Williams; grandchildren Natascha (Christopher) DeStefano, Nathan (Keziah) Bussell, Chelsey (Kenny) Miller, Lisa (Derek) Eisenga, Michael (Kelley) Chissus, Adrianne (Paul) Reum, Emily Gwilt, Tyler Gwilt, Claire Gwilt, Jacob (Sara) Williams, Sarah (Mark) Randall; 15 great grandchildren and daughter-in-law Lori Gwilt. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Charles "Ed" Gwilt, Mearl Gwilt, Earnest Gwilt and Arthur Gwilt.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Portland on February 9th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Coleman officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia and 1 hour prior (10-11 a.m.) to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church in Portland or City Rescue Mission of Lansing. Online condolences may be made to www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 6, 2019