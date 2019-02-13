|
|
Josephine Ida Nash, age 95 of Spring Lake, MI formerly of Lyons, passed away peacefully on Monday February 11, 2019. Josephine was born on July 28, 1923 to J. Erwin and Katherine (Stout) Heator in Ionia. She attended Riker School, and graduated from Ionia High School, then received her teaching certificate from Central State Teachers College in Mt. Pleasant in the spring of 1941. She taught at the Kilmartin School from 1941 through 1943 and the Badder School From 1943 through 1945. On April 12, 1945 she married Howard Nash at LeValley Methodist Church, they shared 67 years of marriage. Together they established their family farm on East David Hwy. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and playing the piano whether for her elementary school programs, at her home, or for the other residents at the assisted living home. Josephine and Howard enjoyed 22 winter seasons in Frostproof FL. She cherished her family and was most proud of her children and grandchildren.
Josephine is survived by her children, Dwight (Gwendolyn) Nash of Elsie, Sherry Jo (William) Thelen of Grand Haven and Teresa (Brian) Horan of South Haven; grandchildren Kevin (Pamela) Nash, Kimberly Zuidema, Amanda (Ben) Teachworth, Bryon (Mary Jo) Nash, Tracy (Olen) Troyer, Jeremy (Jodelle) Thelen, Matthew (Sarah) Thelen, and Brian T. Horan. She is also survived by 18 great grandchildren, and sister-in-laws Elaine Nash, and Greta Parsons; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard, her in-laws Raymond (Luella), Forrest (Betty), Gordon (Beverly), Carl Nash and Clark Parsons.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12PM Friday February 15, 2019 at LeValley United Methodist Church, with Pastor Nancy Pater officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the Funeral (10AM-12PM) at the church. Memorial Contributions may be made to LeValley United Methodist Church or North Ottawa Community Hospice. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 13, 2019