Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Judith Rozeboom


Judith Rozeboom Obituary
Judith Ann Rozeboom age 76 of Ionia, MI passed away February 4, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1942 in Ionia, MI the daughter of Oliver and Mary Ellen (Marquette) Hood. She married Ronald Rozeboom on November 2, 1962 in Ionia. Judy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ionia. She loved spending time with family, she was a loving wife and mother. Judy also loved being outside with nature and gardening.
Surviving are her loving husband of 56 years Ronald Rozeboom of Ionia, children Brian (Sharon) Rozeboom of Philippines, Mary (Richard) Morrill of Wyoming, MI; grandchildren Naomi Rozeboom, Luke Rozeboom and brother Larry Hood. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim Hood, sister Sandy Fisher and sister-in-law Pamela Hood.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Faith Hospice. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 6, 2019
