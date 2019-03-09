Katherine Ann (Werner) Conner, of Ionia passed away, March 3, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was the first child born to the late Louis and Annabelle (Fandel) Werner, June 4, 1942, in Portland, MI. During her childhood, her mother Annabelle passed away. Louis then married Gertrude (Wohlscheid) Werner, who Kay came to love as a mother. Kay graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School, Ionia, MI in 1960 and completed a cosmetology license in 1961. She went on to help women feel confident about their hair styles for decades to come.

She married Samuel James Conner in 1963. They lived and raised their children in Ionia MI, spending many winters, after retirement, in Arizona. Kay is survived by her husband and their three children: Tina (Scott) Conner-Wellman; Samuel Eric (Heidi) Conner, and Troy (Sherri) Conner. Her grandchildren were her joy: Sarah Conner, Alex Conner-Wellman, D'laney Conner-Wellman, Jessa Delo, and Makala Delo with great-grandchildren Vayla & Opal.

Kay is survived by her sisters and brother: Jane Emelander, Gerald (Nancy) Werner, Alice (Dick) Foreback, Rose (Glenn) Smejkal, Marlene (Gary) Chartrand, and Mary (Kenn) Swick as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lucrecia (Conner) Dowsett, and step-brothers, Gary (Gail) Wohlscheid, Dave (Shirley) Wohlscheid, Tom (Lucy) Wohlscheid, and Steve (Gail) Wholscheid. She is preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Eloise (Fandel) Gilbert.

Faith was a cornerstone of Kay's life that brought her comfort and strength. She always sought to help others in meaningful ways, was a proud volunteer, generous with her time to individuals and causes. Friends and family were always happy when Kay would deliver something she made specially for them. Her lifestyle & values created strong friendships with many people she held close to her heart, including Rosemary Reams, Nancy Haight, Camren Kring, her YMCA swim group, Arizona friends, the ladies group from LeValley church, Valley View friends, and neighboring Adams family; Liz, Shaundra, Tucker, Kelly, Josh and Tracy.

Kay enjoyed traveling, motorcycle riding and ice cream. She loved natural landscapes, flowers, birds and butterflies and always took time to appreciate them wherever she found herself. In recent years Kay was active with her swimming group, volunteered with IM Kids 3rd Meal and Christian Services, and enjoyed games of euchre.

Her grandchildren hold fond memories of baking cookies, games, reading books together, learning to knit, wagon rides, pumpkin carving and bonfires. Her family will carry on her legacy of being good to their friends and neighbors, striving for success in each endeavor, and maintaining family values and traditions, offering each other love, strength and support, just the way she taught them.

Per Katherine's wishes, there will be no visitation services nor a gathering after mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ionia. In lieu of flowers a contribution in her name to SSPP Church or School or a charitable organization of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes.