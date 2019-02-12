Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
Linda Griffin Obituary
Linda Marie Griffin age 68 of Ionia, MI formerly of Saranac, MI passed away February 10, 2019. She was born March 25, 1950 in Grand Ledge, MI the daughter of Anthony and Lorraine (Cook) Pohl. She married Charles Griffin in 1994 in St. Thomas. Linda graduated from Grand Ledge High School, Class of 1968. She worked as an Executive secretary at Amway for 38 years. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 175 and Catholic Order of Foresters.
Surviving are her loving husband of 25 years Charles Griffin of Ionia, children Robert (Julie) Wright of Ionia, Michael Wright of Ionia, Denise (Ken) Stickroe of Walker, Lynn (Ralph) Simone of Sparta, Sara (Mark) Schutte of Kentwood, Charles (Jessica) Griffin of Saranac and Elizabeth (Mike) McMahon of Clarksville; grandchildren Morgan, Matthew, Alexandria, Hailey, Collin, Declan, David, Taryn, Ashley and Hali; great grandchildren Avery and Kai; brothers David (Ann) Pohl of Bloomfield Hills, Steve Pohl of Grand Ledge, James (Lori) Pohl of Kalamazoo; sisters Susan (Mark) Melendy of Beverly Hills, MI and Theressa (Harold) Sattazahn of Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother Ellen Pohl.
Funeral services will be held at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Thursday, February 14th at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 12, 2019
