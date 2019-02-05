|
Louis O. (Butch) Jones, age 80 of Lyons, much loved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away on February 3, 2019.
Lou was known for the twinkle in his eye, and his rascal-like sense of humor which was evident even during his stay at the Laurels of Carson. His love of reading was apparent in his home, as he had a book-in-progress wherever he might sit and piles of books that he purchased and sold online. Additionally, he had started a novel, and was adored by his grand-dogs. Prior to falling ill, Lou was also a serious do-it-his-selfer, having extensively remodeled the original family home in Portland and building his daughters house, his son's house, his final home in Lyons, as well as engaging in many projects. He retired from Carson City Lumber Company where he worked as an estimator and provided guidance and friendship to many builders and homeowners throughout his career.
More than anything, he loved his family. He regularly reaffirmed his deep love and affection for his wife of nearly 57 years Marga, whom he met and fell in love with while serving in the Air Force, stationed in Germany. And his children and grandchildren brought him great joy. He was quoted as saying "I love my children, but I REALLY love my grandchildren." He brought guidance, love and laughter to their lives and will be terribly missed.
Lou is survived by the love of his life Marga of Lyons, children Irene (Doug) Shattuck of Lyons, Debra (Gail) Alexander of Sumner, Jeff Jones of Lyons. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Kurt (Jess Collins) Shattuck of Ionia, Kyle (Chelsea) Shattuck of Plymouth Minnesota, Korey (Erin Handlon) Shattuck of Lyons, Kelsey (Ruben) Cardenas of Lyons and his great-grandchildren Gauge and Layla Collins of Ionia; two step grandchildren Jessie (Richard) Alexander of Bay City, and Allison (David) Wyrembelski of Lapeer; his sisters-in-law Ethel Jones, Darlene Jones and Irene (Paul) Reese, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Meldon Jones and Ruth (Lardy) Jones-Toorenaar, his brothers Robert Jones, Jack Jones, Thomas Jones, his sister Clarice Otte, his sisters-in-law Vivian Jones and Alberta Jones. Lou is the last of Ruth and Meldon Jones' children.
In honoring Lou's wishes no formal funeral ceremony is being held. For those wanting to make a memorial donation in Lou's memory the family suggests you direct them to either the Laurels of Carson City or Sparrow Hospice. Lou's family would like to thank all the staff at the Laurels of Carson City for the care and attention they provided, it was greatly appreciated and very much noticed.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 5, 2019