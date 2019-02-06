|
Marcia Lee Andrews, age 77, passed away peacefully at Burcham Hills care facility in East Lansing, MI on January 30, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1941, in Ionia, Michigan, the daughter of Mark McKenna and Viviann (Sorenson) McKenna. Marcia attended S.S. Peter and Paul Academy graduating with the class of 1960. She went on to get her associates degree from Davenport College in Grand Rapids. She married Ronald Andrews in May of 1967. He preceded her in death in 2013. Marcia was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed taking care of her husband, her vegetable garden in the summer and preserving the fruits of her labors. Marcia enjoyed taking bus trips with Ron touring parts of the United States as well as spending time with her family. She and Ron adopted two kittens, Samantha and Tinkerbell, who grew in their hearts and gave them much love and affection.
Surviving are her sister, Carolynn (Connie) Lawler of East Lansing and brothers Lawrence (Dorothy) McKenna of Orleans, MI, Terrance (Candace) McKenna of New Orleans, LA, and Patrick (Deborah) McKenna of East Lansing, MI, an Aunt, Joyce Richey, Jackson, MI, Uncles Ron Sorenson, Holt, MI, and Randy Sorenson, Mt. Morris, MI; special sisters-in-law Kathleen (John) Smith and Marcia Andrews, I.H.M., and sisters-in-law Mary Andrews and Barbara Andrews, Athens, GA, brother-in-law, Robert Andrews, Carlisle, MA. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald, and three brothers, Matthew, James and Thomas McKenna.
Marcia's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Burcham Hills care facility staff for providing quality, compassionate care and to Heartland Hospice who made her last days comfortable.
A funeral mass will be said at S.S. Peter and Paul Church on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ionia County Humane Society, to S.S. Peter and Paul School or to a .
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 6, 2019