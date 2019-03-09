|
Mark F Hills age 58 of Lyons, MI passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 29, 1960 in Greenville, MI the son of Fredrick Hills and Judith Lemke. Mark married his high school sweetheart Lorinda J Burns on August 2, 1980 in Ionia. He was employed by Lacks Industries in Grand Rapids for over 35 years operating the waste-water treatment facility. His world revolved around spending time with his family, especially his 3 grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors, cutting wood at the river and taking extreme pride in his lawn. He was an avid dog lover especially his companion "The Duke" of 10 years. Mark was a loving, kind and hardworking man.
Surviving are his loving wife Lorinda of 38 years, children Alicia (Michael) Ralston, Brandon (Shelly) Hills of Ionia; grandsons Carter Michael Ralston, Lucas Michael Ralston; granddaughter Elouise Sarah Hills; father Fredrick Hills of Portland; sister Lorraine (Luke) Schmitz of Pewamo; step-sister Medina (Steve) White of Hastings; step-brothers Chris (Sue) Lemke of Grand Rapids, Gary (Janean) Lemke of Grand Rapids, Greg Lemke of Virginia Beach; brother-in-law Timothy (Stacie) Burns of Ionia and many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother Judith Lemke, step-father Louis Lemke (the ole' man), step- mother Virginia Hills, brother Richard Hills, sister Jodi Hills, mother-in-law Shirley (Karl) Rusnell, father-in-law Gordon L Burns. He was also preceded by his grandparents Milo and Gladys Hartman and Harold and Ruth Hills.
A celebration of life will be held for Mark on Monday, March 11th at Steele Street Hall in Ionia from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to the family. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Muir. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
