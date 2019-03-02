Home

Maryalma Davis


Maryalma Davis Obituary
Maryalma L. Davis, 91, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Thayer, MO passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
In keeping with Mary's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary was born on August 20, 1927 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Loren and Florence Leigh. She married Sheldon L. Davis on July 9, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2003.
Mary is survived by her daughters Karen Davis and Rhonda Davis. Also by her sister Dee Kidd of Decatur, IL, son-in-law Robert Martindale of Decatur, IL and her sister-in-law Rosie Leigh of Decatur, IL. She leaves behind two grandchildren and three great grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter: Peggy Martindale, brother: Koven Leigh and her sister: Lois Underwood.
Mary was a lady full of love and laughter who will be missed by all.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 2, 2019
