Michael J Cook age 82 of Ionia, MI passed away January 30, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1936 in Ionia the son of Holden and Hope (Wood) Cook. He married Dorothy Howell on December 1, 1956 in Barryton, MI. Michael worked as an electrician for the State of Michigan and later for himself. He was a Sunday School teacher at First Christian Church in Muir. He loved farming tractors and going to shows.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Dorothy Cook of Ionia, children Christian Cook of Ionia and Michelle (Matt Kelly) Fountain of Ionia; grandchildren Eric Cook of Detroit, Michael Fountain of Ionia, LeAnne (Rick Trierweiler) Fountain of Ionia, Melissa (Nick) Corbeil of Grand Rapids, Seth Speer of Ionia, Christian Cook Jr. of Ionia, and Skylar Cook of Ionia; great grandchildren Cary Fountain, Ameillia Fountain, Joel Cook, Lacie Cook, Maximus Trierweiler and Serenity Trierweiler; brothers Doug (Cheiko) Cook of Maryland and David (Gloria) Cook of Ionia; sister Holly Treadway of Florida and sister-in-law Jenny Cook of Kalamazoo. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Justin Fountain, brother Wally Cook and sister Louise Cook.
Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church in Muir on February 16th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Gladding officiating. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to First Christian Church in Muir. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 8, 2019