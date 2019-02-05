|
Patricia Coulson age 87 of Saranac, MI passed away February 1, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1931 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of George and Leocadia (Idziak) Routsaw. She married Laverne (Mike) H Coulson on June 5, 1976, he passed away January 11, 2012. Pat was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and a past member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. She served as a Nun for the school sisters of Notre Dame as Sister Mary Vivian. Pat was a school teacher at several schools, eventually teaching at Saranac Community Schools. She loved doing art, screen printing, making jewelry and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by Mike's daughters Judy (Felix) DeLaFuente of Saranac, Jeanne (Jess) Youmans of Saranac and Renee (David) Veenstra of Belding; grandchildren Stacy (Chris) Venneman of Belding, Heidi (Jeff) Smart of Saranac, Brian Cary of Belding, Dan Ruid and Erin of Muskegon, Mike Ruid of Belding, Kenny Ruid and Angie of Saranac; 20 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, sisters Geraldine Swiger of Garden Center, Margaret Coble of Saranac; brother-in-law Jerry Clay of Florida and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Laverne, brother George and Ruth Routsaw, sister Bernie Clay and brother-in-law's LaVern Coble and Albert Swiger.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Saranac with Father Aaron Ferris presiding. Interment Saranac Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Rosary will be on Tuesday at 6p.m. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Faith Hospice or Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 5, 2019