Paul Ciganick 67 of Sand Lake Mich, passed away February 9th 2019. Paul was born on June 28th 1951 in Ionia, the son of Joseph Ciganick and Lois Sullivan
Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother Mike.
Surviving are his children Steven Ciganick, Joseph (Michelle) Ciganick, and Melissa (Chris) Miedema; 10 grandchildren; siblings Celinda (Steve) Brangwyn, Cathleen Colman, James Ciganick, and Tom Ciganick; many nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral at this time.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 13, 2019
