Teresa Marie Dobias age 53 of Ionia, MI passed away February 1, 2019. She was born August 28, 1965 and raised in Allen Park, MI; the daughter of Dr. Marvin and Mary Ann (Liva) Petrous Sr.
Teresa worked in critical care in Battle Creek, MI for many years. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, listening to music, singing and gardening. She was a dedicated member of Restore Church.
Surviving are her husband John Dobias of Ionia, children Jacob (Cassie) Reeve of Omaha, NE, Kristina Reeve (Jordan Peterson) of Battle Creek and Samantha (Eric) vandenBerg of Romulus, MI. Grandchildren Gaigen Scherer, Constantine vandenBerg, Claire Reeve, Isaac Reeve and Jakobie Peterson; siblings Martha Petrous of Palo Alto, CA, Laura Petrous of Oscoda, MI, Marvin Petrous Jr. of Taylor, MI, Sara Petrous of Denver, CO and many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and eldest son A.J. Reeve.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 6th from 5-9 p.m at Restore Church of Ionia. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to her husband John Dobias and, or children Jacob and Kristina Reeve. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in god; believe also in me. My father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me, that where I am you may also be. You know the way to where I am going.
- John 14: 1-4
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 5, 2019