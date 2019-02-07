Ernest Peter Forte, 91, of Staten Island, NY, passed away on January 27, 2019 in Valencia, CA. Ernest Peter Forte was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Giovanni "John" Forte and Amalia Olivia Casale on 07/01/1927. Ernest Forte was the youngest of 6 children. He went to school in Staten Island, NY. He married Karen Hendrickson on December 21, 1967 in Staten Island, NY. Ernest and Karen just celebrated 52 years of marriage. Carol is the only child from this marriage. Ernest also has 3 children from prior marriage, Felix, Cheryl and Elaine. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict

and served in the US Army. Following the war, he worked as a meat cutter until he retired in 1992. He as involved in the American Legion where he also served as commander for two years, San Fernando Club Italia, and was an avid bowler on multiple leagues. His favorite pastime was being Grandpa to Lindsey and Kyle.



Ernest is preceded in death by Giovanni "John" Forte, Amalia Olivia Forte, John Forte, JR, Mary Furetti, Ida Ingraffia, Adolph Forte and Arthur Forte Ernest is survived by spouse Karen Forte, children, Felix Forte, Carol Footitt, Elaine Adamo and Cheryl Egan, grandchildren, Lindsey N Footitt and Kyle A Footitt, Son In Law, Mark Footitt. The family of Ernest Forte wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Breanna Gallagher from Eternal Valley, Dr S.

Russak, The Bottaro Family, The Boudreaux Family and all of the friends who have shown so much love and support.



A celebration of life will be at 1:00PM, on Saturday March 2nd, 2019 at Belcaro Garden Society at 28201 River Trail Lane, Valencia 91354 for family and friends.