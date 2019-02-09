Joanne Louise Sholes, 88, passed away February 1st, 2019 at her home in Valencia, CA. Joanne was born June 7th, 1930 in San Gabriel, CA to Jacob & Martina Oberlies.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Sholes, her son Craig & daughter Lisa, along with her grandchildren Lauren, Diana, Kara & Darren and 3 great grandchildren Owen, Leighton, & Ella. She is also survived by her sister Glenda and niece Cheryl.

Joanne and Ray met in grammar school and eventually started dating in their senior year of high school in 1947 after Joanne asked Ray to a backwards dance. They married in 1953 after Ray finished college and they spent their first married years traveling, including living above a bakery in Germany due to Ray's service in the military. Once Ray was discharged they moved back to California and started their family. Joanne found the most joy in spending time with her family, being actively involved with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, picnicking and traveling with her husband around the world and never missing a football game.

Her celebration of life will be held Wednesday, February 13th, at 10 AM at Eternal Valley Memorial Park 23287 North Sierra Hwy Newhall, CA 91321 followed by a reception at the home of Ray Sholes in Valencia.