Linda "Zippy" Corso was born on the 6th of August 1945 in Eastbourne, England and sadly left us on the 31st of January 2019 after a difficult battle with pulmonary related diseases while living in Valencia, California.

She is survived by her husband John of 51 years and their loving daughters Dawn and Andrea. Linda also leaves behind her grandchildren, Aidan, Gavin, Ava, sister Dierdre and sonin-laws George and Lee. Linda's life was devoted to her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren for whom she cherished beyond all else.

The daughter of British Royal Air Force parents she traveled throughout the UK, Germany and Cyprus before eventually settling with her family in South Ruislip, England. It was here in 1966 where she met John who was stationed at RAF West Ruislip with the USAF. They were married in 1967 and in March of 1969 welcomed their first daughter Dawn. The family spent the next 15 years travelling between the US and England on John's various USAF assignments. It was on one of these assignments in Myrtle Beach, SC that they welcomed their second daughter Andrea in February of 1979. Besides being an amazing mother and wife, Linda was a "go getter" and had taken on many different jobs throughout their travels to help her family make ends meet. While Linda's jobs varied, her tenacity never wavered, and she thrived in every role she took. Linda's most enjoyed career was when she took a job with the Lab at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. She truly loved this role and excelled in it. Linda battled with numerous health issues throughout her married life but with true English grit, kept them at bay until her pulmonary problems sadly ended her life. Linda's true happiness was spending time with her family and the many great friends she had made throughout her life. A loving wife, beloved mother, dear sister and a true friend, Linda will be deeply missed by all who's lives she touched.

Please join family and friends in celebrating Linda's life on Saturday, Feb. 16th @ 11:00am. Eternal Valley Memorial Park Chapel 23287 North Sierra Hwy. Newhall, California 91321 In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Linda's honor to the COPD Foundation.org Read More Listen to Obituary