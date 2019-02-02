|
Los Angeles County Fire Captain Michael A. Shepard, age 63, passed away January 23, 2019. Mike was born February 28, 1955.
He is survived by his wife Cathy, and 6 children Conni, Clinton, Nicole, Christopher, Joseph, and Vincent. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren Evelyn, Fiona, Bodi, Isabella, Nora, Raylan and Laila, and Brothers Steven and Clayton.
Being a fireman was his dream and suited his belief in service and his code of loyalty. Mike enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially fishing, and spending time with his family. He will be missed deeply by all whose lives he touched.
Family and friends are welcome to join us in honoring Mike on Friday, February 8, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Real Life Church, 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org in Mike's name.