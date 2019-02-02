|
Agnes "Aggie" Marie Hayner 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Agnes "Aggie" Marie Hayner, 78, died in the late evening on Friday, January 25, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
Aggie was born October 21, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret Ulmer. She moved to Springfield in 1963 and earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Washington University in St. Louis and a master's in communications from Illinois State University. She began an illustrious 25-year career in communications and community relations at St. John's Hospital in 1977, and she retired in 2002. She earned the esteem of many community leaders in Springfield, and in fact, became one of them.
One of her fondest activities was sailing on Lake Springfield, and she became the first female commodore of the Island Bay Yacht Club in 1999. Aggie chaired the Old State Capitol Art Fair and helped establish the Springfield Area Arts Council. She had great passion for St. John's College of Nursing, where she served as president of the Board of Directors. For many years she was active in various Cathedral ministries, and she also attended St. Agnes and Christ the King churches. She was a Lay Franciscan, a special designation that allowed her to participate in the prayer life and other activities of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, based in Springfield. She also traveled extensively, seeing the world with friends and family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Joan Powell; and her daughter, Amy Hayner Kates.
Known as "Rie" by family members, she put family at the top of her list of what's important. She is survived by her beloved and very close grandchildren, Maggie Kates and Sam Kates of New Orleans, LA; son-in-law, Andy Kates of New Orleans, LA; a son, Robert Mark Hayner of Springfield, and his children; a sister, Mary Ann Holt of Phoenix, AZ; and nieces and nephews in Phoenix. Having made Springfield her home and enjoying a full life here, she also expressed gratitude for the many friends who touched her life.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. A Memorial Mass and Celebration are being planned in Springfield at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: HSHS St. John's Foundation, St. John's College of Nursing, Board of Directors' Scholarship in Memory of Aggie Hayner, 800 East Carpenter St., Springfield, IL 62769.
The family of Agnes Marie "Aggie" Hayner is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019