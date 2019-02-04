|
|
Barbara A. Luker Rubley 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Springfield, IL-Barbara A. (Hamilton) Luker Rubley, 93, of Springfield, passed away early Sunday morning, February 3, 2019 at Centennial Pointe Senior Living in Springfield.
She was born in Rockford, IL August 11, 1925 the daughter of Arthur and Belinda (Paulson) Hamilton. After graduation from Springfield High School, Barbara married Robert P. Luker June 8, 1946 and he preceded her in death March 15, 1972. She later married Jack K. Rubley in Springfield, April 16, 1977 and he preceded her in death March 11, 2005.
Barbara retired in 1983 from the Illinois State Senate where she served for many years as a secretary. She was a member of Historic Grace Lutheran Church for many years. An avid Bridge player, she was a member of several bridge groups and especially enjoyed playing at the Bridge Center. Barbara loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two daughters; Linda (husband William) (Luker) Richardson of Springfield, Illinois and Deborah (husband Kent) (Luker) Wirth of Council Bluffs, Iowa. She has five grandchildren: William (Sylka) Richardson III, Robert (Michelle) Richardson, Heather Richardson, Kyle Wirth and Eric (wife Shannon) Wirth, and six great grandchildren: Elle and Perry Richardson, Zoe, Kai and Esme Wirth, and Robert Wirth.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield where the family will greet family and friends on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of a funeral service there at 11:00 am. Rev. Thomas B. Christell, of Historic Grace Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Historic Grace Lutheran Church 714 E. Capitol Ave. Springfield, IL 62701
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019