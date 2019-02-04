|
Barbara J. Watson 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Barbara J. Watson, 81, of Springfield, died at 11:11 pm, Friday, February 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born February 17, 1937 in Lincoln to Ray and Gertrude (Cook) Roberts. She married Reginald H. Watson on March 4, 1966 and he survives.
Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Mildred Caldwell and Katherine Cox both of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harold Caldwell.
Barbara was a former resident of Lincoln before moving to Springfield in 1965. She retired from the Lincoln Developmental Center where she worked as an administrator for 38 years.
Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home –Springfield.
Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Reverend Peggy Senor officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
