Bettie Jean Johnson 1962 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Bettie Jean Johnson, 56, of Springfield,passed away after a long illness on Sunday, Feb.3, 2019 at her home.
She was born August 3, 1962, in Springfield. She attended local schools and was a 1980 graduate of Southeast High School.
Bettie began her career working in a state office. A highlight of
her tenure there was meeting Julian Bond, a civil rights activist and Georgia legislator. The bulk of her career was spent employed at Illinois Telecommunications Access Corporation (ITAC) until her retirement.
Bettie was united in marriage to Robert L. Johnson Jr. on April 21, 1984 at St. Paul AME Church.
The couple shared 36 years of marriage living first in Springfield and then in Pleasant Plains. She was a devoted mother who spent her limited spare time doing puzzles, reading, and watching several favorite television shows including Wendy Williams—How you doin'. She had
a beautiful singing voice and a wonderful sense of humor.
Bettie is survived by her husband, four sons Robert L Johnson III, Nicholas Johnson (wife Ashley), Lamar Johnson, and William Johnson, all of Springfield; two daughters,
Tiffani Johnson of Springfield and Shaniece Johnson of Peoria; one sister, Carolyn Florence of Springfield; four grandchildren, Harper Johnson, Levi Johnson, Lana
Johnson, and Xianna Newman; along with a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Eugene Florence Jr. and Izola (Grimmett) Florence.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Spirit and Truth Ministries, 3519 Sheffield Rd.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019