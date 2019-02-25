|
|
Betty J. Kincaid 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty J. Kincaid, 84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 9, 1934 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Maurice H. and Hazel (Young) Lounsberry. She married John F. "Jack" Kincaid on August 1, 1954 in Springfield and he preceded her in death on February 29, 1996.
Betty was a dedicated mother, leading more Boy & Girl Scouting activities than can be counted for all four of her children. Betty also worked outside the home for Lexus Document Services and H. & R. Block prior to her retirement. She was an active member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Springfield.
She is survived by 3 children, Jaime (wife Karen) Kincaid, Gyl (husband Joseph Malczyk) Kincaid, and Crisan Houston, all of Springfield; 6 grandchildren, Adam, Matthew (wife Kt), Michelle, Kaitlin, Kimberly, and Kayla; and 1 great-granddaughter Aurora and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son Thad Kincaid, and sister Charlotte Mottaz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and a private family graveside service will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019