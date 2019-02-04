|
|
Betty J. Marta 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty J. Marta, 78, of Springfield died at 1:05 am, Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of George G. and Rose L. (Pusch) Scattergood. She married James P. Marta on March 22, 1975 and he preceded her in death on December 8, 2018.
She is survived by three daughters, Georgenna Mataya of Girard; Ramona Schussele of Athens and Alicia Marta of Springfield; nine grandchildren; canine companion, Gracie and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark Marta and two brothers, Eugene and Marvin Scattergood.
Betty retired from after 17 years from National grocery and Memorial Medical Center.
She was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church and a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Rev. Paula Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to COPD research.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019