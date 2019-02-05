|
Bill "Yogi" Yoggerst 1942 - 2019
Mesa, AZ—Bill "Yogi" Yoggerst, 76, of Springfield, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on January 30, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Springfield, October 21,1942, to Violet and Edmund Yoggerst. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Yoggerst. He married Susan L. Davies on April 11, 1981, in Springfield and she survives.
He is also survived by two children, Mark (Sadie) Yoggerst of Springfield and Lynn (Steve) Sypniewski of Howell, Michigan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Larsen of Austin, Texas; sisters-in-law, Karen Yoggerst of Rochester, Cindy Davies of Springfield; and nieces and nephews, Don (Deb) Yoggerst and children of Riverton, Ken Yoggerst and children of Rochester, Scott Yoggerst of Atlanta, Georgia, Brent (Toni) Larsen and child of Austin, Texas and Dawn Larsen of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and her children.
Yogi worked for 30 years as a glass installer for Globe Glass Company and other glass companies and for the Public Works department, city of Springfield for 14 years. In retirement he worked for Velasco Tennis Center and Stonewheel Auto Parts.
Yogi was a friend of Bill W. and helped others along the way.
He was a former Democrat precinct committeeman. Yogi was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks fan and enjoyed the Cubs Spring Training games in Mesa. He followed NASCAR for many years driving his motor home to races all over the country. Yogi loves his family and enjoyed following the sports activities of his grandchildren Meaghan and John and of his nephews and nieces. He was a good man.
Yogi had a bigger than life personality and was loved by many. He and Sue retired for the winters to Mesa Regal RV Resort in Mesa, Arizona for the past 14 years. There, Yogi took up tennis and had a wonderful life surrounded by dear friends from all over the United States and Canada.
A memorial service took place in Mesa, Arizona on February 1, 2019. A service celebrating Yogi's life will be held at 2 p.m. June 30, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019