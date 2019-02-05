|
Catina Denise Rohlfing 1974 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Catina Denise Rohlfing, 44, of Springfield, passed away at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Aperion Care Capitol in Springfield.
Catina was born on March 23, 1974, in Jacksonville, IL, the daughter of Eldon and Diana Marie Tarr Rohlfing.
Catina was employed as a CNA in Jacksonville and Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her mother and sister, Erica Dawn Rohlfing.
She is survived by her sons, Brett Nordsiek of Alton and Bradie Lashbrook of Springfield; father, Eldon Rohlfing of Springfield; and step-mother, Pat Weatherby of West Palm Beach, FL.
Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bath.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cass County Home Health Agency, 331 S. Main St., Virginia, IL 62691.
The family of Catina Denise Rohlfing is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019