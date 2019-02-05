|
Danny L. Boastick 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Danny L. Boastick, 63, of Springfield, died at 2:20 pm, Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home. He was born May 31, 1955 in Urbana, to Robert and Mary Jo Cottrill Boastick. He married Janet Mize on April 11, 1981 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Crystal; one son, Joseph (Cookie); two grandsons, Carter and Gionni Boastick; three brothers, Steve (Vicky), Tom (Kathy) and Scott (Melissa) Boastick; several; nieces and nephews and his step-mother Dee Boastick.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Mary Jo and John Fehring and his father, Robert Boastick.
Danny served in the US Army as a lineman in Frankfort, Germany. He retired from the Illinois Municipal league.
He enjoyed golf and football, especially his Chicago Bears.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until time of services at 10:30 am, Friday, February 8, 2018 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with Reverend Paula Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
The family requests that you feel free to wear football attire to the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019