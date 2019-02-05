Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Boastick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny L. Boastick


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Danny L. Boastick Obituary
Danny L. Boastick 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Danny L. Boastick, 63, of Springfield, died at 2:20 pm, Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home. He was born May 31, 1955 in Urbana, to Robert and Mary Jo Cottrill Boastick. He married Janet Mize on April 11, 1981 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Crystal; one son, Joseph (Cookie); two grandsons, Carter and Gionni Boastick; three brothers, Steve (Vicky), Tom (Kathy) and Scott (Melissa) Boastick; several; nieces and nephews and his step-mother Dee Boastick.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Mary Jo and John Fehring and his father, Robert Boastick.
Danny served in the US Army as a lineman in Frankfort, Germany. He retired from the Illinois Municipal league.
He enjoyed golf and football, especially his Chicago Bears.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until time of services at 10:30 am, Friday, February 8, 2018 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with Reverend Paula Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
The family requests that you feel free to wear football attire to the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now