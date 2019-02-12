|
Darlene Werts 1931 - 2019
Virginia, IL—Darlene Werts, 87, of Virginia, IL passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
She was born April 22, 1931 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Earl and Irma Mayall McMullen. She married Orville W. Werts on September 16, 1950 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL and he preceded her in death on March 29, 1998.
She is survived by three children, Norman Werts (Rosemary) of Virginia, Vickie Bell (Bill) of Virginia, and Connie Werts of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Ben Bell (Cara) and Nora Werts, all of Virginia; four great grandchildren, Christian McNealy, Chelsea Bell, Matthew Bell, and David Bell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Harry, Clifford, Larry, George, and Eugene McMullen, and six sisters, Ruth McMullen, Wilma Deane Gale, June Stear, Lavern Velpel (surviving husband, Fred of Sequim, WA), Maryann English, and in infancy, Barbara McMullen.
Darlene formerly worked as a CNA at Beardstown Hospital, and following its closure provided private home health care in the Cass County area. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she formerly served on the church council. She was also a fifty-year member and past matron of the Adah Robinson Chapter #276, now affiliated with the Chandlerville Chapter #544, Order of Eastern Star.
Darlene remained active in her community, serving as a volunteer with the Bread of Love program, as a member of Friendly Circle in the Bluff Springs area, the Red Hat Society, and Cass County Home Extension. She loved playing pinochle, visiting with friends at the Depot Restaurant, and supporting her children, grandchildren, and Virginia neighborhood children at their many sporting events.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am Saturday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Virginia Park System or Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.buchanancody.com .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019