Sager Funeral Home
202 East 8th Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-2001
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beardstown First United Methodist Church
Service
Following Services
Beardstown First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Beardstown First United Methodist Church
David E. Parish


David E. Parish Obituary
David E. Parish 1943 - 2019
Beardstown, IL—David E. Parish, 75, of Beardstown, passed away February 8, 2019 at Concordia Village in Springfield.
He was born November 21, 1943 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Vivian Eugene and Cathryne Louise Crabtree Parish. He married Susan Amanda Ritter on August 22, 1970 at the First United Methodist Church in Olney and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2009.
He is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Cindy Hunt) Parish of Keizer, OR and Cathryne (Alan) Kaufman of Germantown Hills; two grandchildren, Claire and Abraham Kaufman, both of Germantown Hills; and one sister, Linda (Mike) Denk of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Parish was a 1961 graduate of Springfield High School and obtained his bachelor's degree in Secondary Education and master's degree in Social Science Education from Truman State University. David taught U.S. History and Psychology at Beardstown High School from 1968 until his retirement in 2002. He was elected to continuous terms on the Cass County Board beginning in 1987 and served in various capacities including Board Chairman for nearly 13 years. David was active in the Illinois Education Association and was Vice-Chair for six years and Chair for additional six years. In later years, he served as Treasurer of the Executive Committee for the United Counties Council of Illinois. Mr. Parish was a member of the Elks Lodge #1007, Cass Lodge #23 A.F. & A.M., and Beardstown Lions Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, traveling, genealogy and carpentry work. Mr. Parish dedicated his life to education and public service, always supporting issues regarding social justice.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Beardstown First United Methodist Church with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 4 to 8 PM Wednesday at the church. A masonic service will be held immediately following the visitation. Memorials are suggested to the David E. Parish Memorial Scholarship, c/o Travis Cox, Cass County Treasurer, Cass County Courthouse, Virginia, IL 62691-0167. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
