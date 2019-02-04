Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
David Irwin
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abundant Faith Christian Center
2525 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Abundant Faith Christian Center
2525 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
David J. Irwin Sr.


David J. Irwin Sr.
David J. Irwin Sr. Obituary
David J. Irwin Sr. 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—David J. Irwin, Sr., 77, departed this life on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1941, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Vivian Maxine and Jerome Dewitt Coby Irwin.
David, known to his firefighter brothers as "Wolfman" served with the Springfield Fire Department Engine 5 from January 1971 to January 2000. He retired from the Springfield Fire Department after 29 years.
Funeral services Thursday February 7, 2019, Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Avenue, Springfield,IL 62703.
Visitation 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Service 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.
Interment Camp Butler National Cemetery. Honors at 2:00 p.m.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
