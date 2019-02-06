Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Louisa Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Louisa Evans Obituary
Dorothy Louisa Evans 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Louisa Evans, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, peacefuly surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born on May 14, 1937, in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, the daughter of Alec and Louisa Warke McMullan. She married Philip Evans; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Sean (wife, Kanda) Evans of Springfield and Steve Evans; daughters, Erin (husband, Kelly) Weller of Springfield and Debbie Throckmorton of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Evan Weller and Cole Evans; brother, Victor McMullan of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Celebration of Life to follow this summer.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now