Dorothy Louisa Evans 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Louisa Evans, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, peacefuly surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born on May 14, 1937, in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, the daughter of Alec and Louisa Warke McMullan. She married Philip Evans; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Sean (wife, Kanda) Evans of Springfield and Steve Evans; daughters, Erin (husband, Kelly) Weller of Springfield and Debbie Throckmorton of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Evan Weller and Cole Evans; brother, Victor McMullan of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Celebration of Life to follow this summer.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019