Dorothy Marie Banks 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mrs. Dorothy Marie Banks, 96, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend entered Heaven's gates on January 28, 2019.
Dorothy was born to the union of Orville McDaniel & Cozetta (Flake) Lockhart in Springfield, IL on April 28, 1922.
Funeral services Friday, February 8, 2019, Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703,
Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Officiate. Visitation, 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Service 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Interment, Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019