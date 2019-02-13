Edith M. LeSeure Cape 1921 - 2019

Chatham, IL—Edith M. LeSeure Cape, 97, of Chatham, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Edith was born on April 10, 1921, in Marshall, IL, the daughter of Harry & Caroline Wirth LeSeure. She married John Harris Cape on October 23, 1943; he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Cape; sister-in-law, Jo LeSeure and Becky Cape; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and dear friends; and her beloved dog, Holly.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Harris Cape; son-in-law, Ronald C. Coffman; siblings Virginia LeSeure Willard, Bernard H. LeSeure, Warren J. LeSeure, Frank LeSeure, Alice LeSeure Stacy, and Harold J. LeSeure; and by nieces and a nephew.

Edith was a caring, optimistic person with a kind heart. Her life-long charitable activities included people and animals.

She was a wonderful, joyful mother who will be missed beyond measure by her daughter.

Edith worked at Norman's Coffee Shop in the 1940s, for many years at Goldblatt's department store, and then at the Illinois State Library.

Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. John Nolan, celebrant.

Private burial will follow at a later date.

Those who wish may direct contributions in Edith's memory to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702, or to the Edith & Harris Cape Animal Fund, Community Foundation (CFLL), 205 S. Fifth St., Suite 930, Springfield, IL 62701.

The family of Edith Mary LeSeure Cape is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019