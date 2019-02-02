|
Edmond "Ed" Joseph Heffernan 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Edmond "Ed" Joseph Heffernan, 78, of Springfield, died at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.
Ed was born January 11, 1941 in Chicago, the son of Edmond and Margaret Hurst Heffernan.
Ed was a graduate of John Carroll University where he received his bachelor's degree of history. He proudly served his country for two years in the United States Army. He retired from the State of Illinois working for multiple agencies throughout his career. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He was also a life-long Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his older brother, Richard.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Matthew (wife, Michelle) Heffernan, Maura (husband, Jason Silva) Heffernan, and Ed (wife, Diana) Heffernan all of CA; two grandchildren, Emma and Cora Heffernan both of CA; two brothers, James (wife, Linda) Heffernan of Oak Park, IL and Robert (wife, Lisa Wintermute) Heffernan of Phoenix, AZ; the mother of his children, Janet of CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be accorded by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A private family ceremony will be held and inurnment will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery Columbarium where the Interveteran's Burial Detail of Sangamon County will perform military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Drive, Rochester, IL 62563.
The family of Edmond "Ed" Joseph Heffernan is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019