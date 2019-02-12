|
Floyd "Don" Mitchell 1932 - 2019
Taylorville, IL—Floyd "Don" Mitchell, 86, of Taylorville, formerly of Illiopolis, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on August 24, 1932, in Blue Mound, the son of Floyd and Ruby (Gowdy) Mitchell. He married Margie Dodson on July 2, 1951.
Don was an avid Cardinals fan, past member of Illiopolis Fire/EMS and past Village of Illiopolis board member. He worked for Dekalb Hatchery for 30 years before opening and operating his own hardware store in Illiopolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wanda Mitchell; brothers, Jim, Gale and LaVerne Mitchell; sisters, Marvella Carey and Betty Leebolt.
He is survived by his wife, Margie of Taylorville; son, Rod (Cathy) of Illiopolis; grandchildren, Tadd Mitchell and Trisha (Keith) Hildebrandt; great-grandchildren, Eli, Jack and Lucas Hildebrandt; brothers, Bill and Vernon Mitchell; sister, Geraldine Dodson; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis with Reverend Linda Blakeman officiating. Burial will follow at Edinburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illiopolis Fire/EMS.
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 Seventh St., Illiopolis, IL 62539 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019