|
|
Frank Eugene Rawlings 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Frank Eugene Rawlings, 91, of Springfield, died at 3:00 am, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was born March 10, 1927 in Jacksonville to Edwin James and Belvia (Hicks) Rawling. He married Doris Ilene Schuler on January 21, 1951 and she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Jeff (Jane) Rawlings of Springfield, Patty (Gary) Oldani of Springfield, Steve Rawlings of Petersburg, and Lisa (Ken) Wyatt of New Berlin; Frank was blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Andrew Rawlings; one sister, Edith Roloff; and three brothers, Edwin, Rich, and Bob Rawlings.
Frank, a resident of Springfield since 1945, was a United States Navy and Air Guard veteran. He also worked as a painter with Painter's Local #90 for 50 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and camping.
Visitation: 9-10:30 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Rev. Dr. Kent Lolling officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019