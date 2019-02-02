|
|
Genevieve "Jenny" Shadid Kuykendall 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Genevieve "Jenny" Shadid Kuykendall, 88, of Springfield, died at 10 pm, Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 6, 1930 in Springfield, to Sam and Samia (Wehba) Shadid. She married Robert D. Connolly on June 30, 1956 and he preceded her in death on April 4, 1972. She married James Richard "Dick" Kuykendall on September 23, 1983 and he preceded her in death on September 21, 2000.
Survivors include two sisters, Dorothy Bahre of Sherman and Barbara Ward of Valdosta, GA; one brother, Phillip Shadid of Sherman; one sister-in-law, Chris Shadid of Springfield; many nieces and nephews; several cousins and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two infants, John and Kathleen and seven brother and sisters, Mitchell Shadid, Anne Herro, Linda Naufel, Gladys Walton, William Shadid, Woodrow Shadid, SR. and John Shadid.
Jenny attended St. Joseph's Church and was a former member of Sacred Heart Church. She retired in 1990 from Illinois Bell, where she worked as a clerk for thirty years.
She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32, LaFemmes Cabane 344 and Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed playing the slots.
Visitation: 4 - 7 pm, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield, with Monsignor David Lantz officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 32; or a .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019