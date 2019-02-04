|
George E. Austin 2019
Springfield, IL—George E. Austin, 87 passed on February 2nd, 2019, at 9:42 a.m. at Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Bowman; sister, Joanna Tendrick and her husband Darrell Tendrick. Preceding his death are his four brothers; Larry, Richard,Kenneth and Keith along with his parents. George loved everyone as if they were his family. He knew no strangers and would brighten our days by singing Elvis Presley songs. He will be greatly missed by many. A Memorial Service will be February 8th, 2019, at Springfield Bible Church at 1 p.m.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019