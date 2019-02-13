|
|
James C. McGee 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James C. McGee, 88, passed away February 12, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in Minneapolis, MN, on March 20, 1930, to John C. and Edith (Norin) McGee. He married Norma List on April 28, 1956, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage before she passed away January 15, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eugene McGee.
James was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on August 18, 1953.
James was a graduate of Cathedral Boys School. He was a member of St. Cabrini Church and took his children to church every Sunday. His faith in God was very strong and it kept him going when times were challenging. He worked as a letter carrier and retired after 30 years at age 62. He loved helping his wife with planting the garden and the flowers.
James is survived by his children, Carol Cook (Steve Beckwith) of Springfield, Sherry McGee of Mt. Sterling, Kim Houston (Cary) of Springfield, Jack McGee of New Berlin, Dennis McGee of Elkhart, Kristine Mack (Gary) of Freeburg and William McGee of Kankakee. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to: or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019