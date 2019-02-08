Home

Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
James G. McClelland


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James G. McClelland Obituary
James G. McClelland 1971 - 2019
Auburn , IL—James G. McClelland, 47, of Auburn passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 1, 1971 in Springfield, the son of James and Isabelle Punkin McClelland. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Surviving are his companion, Jennifer; two sons, Rodney (Amanda) McClelland and James Cole (Megan) McClelland; one daughter, Chelsey McClelland; four grandchildren, Carter, Tyler, Collin and Zoey; father, Jim McClelland.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
