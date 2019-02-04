|
James R. Kuznik 1961 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James R. Kuznik, 57, of Springfield, passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his family.
James was born June 23, 1961 in Springfield, the son of James J. and Clara M. LaRocca Kuznik.
James participated in the Special Olympics when he was younger. He was a big music fan who loved Elvis Presley. He also enjoyed watching movies. James was a joy to be around, and he was loved by everyone who met him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers-in-law, Richard G. Higgins, Robert J. Kiser, and Randy Kawamoto.
He is survived by his two sisters, Rosemary Higgins of North Barrington and Rita Kawamoto of Sheridan, WY; aunt, Frances Relzda; nephew, David Scheibal; and numerous cousins.
Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, 2001 N. 1st St., Springfield, IL 62702, with Rev. Samuel Bagyo, Jr. officiating.
The family of James R. Kuznik is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019