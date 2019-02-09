|
James S. McKinney 1947 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—James S. McKinney, 71, of Pawnee, died at 2:08 pm, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 19, 1947 in Springfield to Albert Walter and Emmadale (Cornthwaite) McKinney, Jr. He married Nancy Cockerill in 1998 and she preceded him in death on May 14, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by six step-sons, Tony (Marcy) Cockerill of Jacksonville, Terry (Melissa) Cockerill of Quincy, Cameron (Janell) Cockerill of Springfield, Michael Cockerill of Goshen, IN, Aaron (Jill) Cockerill of Wolcottville, IN and Harvey Lee (Holly) Cockerill of Pawnee; 18 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and three brothers, Michael D., John Curtis and Steven Wayne McKinney, all of Springfield.
James was a United States Navy veteran serving in Vietnam. He worked as an electrical mechanical repairman and also as a field technician at an alarm company. He was an accomplished black belt.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
