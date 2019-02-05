|
|
Jeffrey L. Ryner 1963 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jeffrey L. Ryner, 55, of Springfield, passed away at home on February 2, 2019.
He was born on July 24, 1963 the son of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Albright) Ryner in Springfield.
Jeffrey briefly worked for the State of Illinois and enjoyed fishing.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents; daughter, Carlie D. Ryner of Springfield; sister, Cheryl S. (Robert) Watts; brothers, Randy L. and Rodney D. (Darlene) Ryner; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Church of the Little Flower or Little Flower School.
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019