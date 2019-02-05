Home

Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Little Flower
Jeffrey L. Ryner


1963 - 2019
Jeffrey L. Ryner Obituary
Jeffrey L. Ryner 1963 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jeffrey L. Ryner, 55, of Springfield, passed away at home on February 2, 2019.
He was born on July 24, 1963 the son of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Albright) Ryner in Springfield.
Jeffrey briefly worked for the State of Illinois and enjoyed fishing.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents; daughter, Carlie D. Ryner of Springfield; sister, Cheryl S. (Robert) Watts; brothers, Randy L. and Rodney D. (Darlene) Ryner; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Church of the Little Flower or Little Flower School.
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
