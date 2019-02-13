|
Jimmy Dale Hale 1956 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jimmy Dale Hale 62, departed this life on February 1, 2019, at Memorial Hospital. He was born June 15, 1956 in Hayti, Missouri. The son of Ola Mae Hale and David Hale. The family moved to Springfield Illinois in 1966. All of Jimmy family referred to him as Dale as the name was mixed on his birth certificate.
Funeral Services Saturday, February 16, 2019, Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C., 1000 S 19th St, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation:10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Service:11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel,1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019