Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
John A. Shaw


John A. Shaw
1946 - 2019
John A. Shaw Obituary
John A. Shaw 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John A. Shaw, 72 of Springfield died at 7:11 pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on February 14, 1946 in Springfield, the son of John B. and Ruth (Hanauer) Shaw. He married Sue F. Matulevich on May 10, 1969 and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2017. John was also preceded in death by his parents and three sisters; Helen, Barb and Norma.
He is survived by one son, John B. (Andrea) Shaw of Springfield; two daughters, Debra (Michael) Long of Pleasant Plains and Jodie (Joe) Foley of Springfield; six grandchildren, John Thomas Shaw, Hunter Foster Shaw, Mat, Chris, Megan and Philip (Jessica) Sisti; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Ada (Don) Zinke of Des Moines, IA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was a United States Navy veteran.
John retired from Springfield Electric after many years of service. He was the owner of the Cottage Inn Tavern. John had a great sense of humor, enjoyed mushroom hunting and loved his co-workers at Springfield Electric.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 7 pm, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with his friend, John Ruby presiding.
John's family requests that anyone who would like to share their favorite "John Shaw Moment" or a funny memory or story during the service to please do so.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight or the Spring Street Veterans Renaissance.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
