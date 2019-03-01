|
Judith Ann Craig 1946 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Judith Ann Craig, 72 of Chatham formerly of Pawnee, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was born on November 15, 1946 in Taylorville, IL the daughter of Ernest and Lucille (Banning) Irwin. She married Edward Craig on August 29, 1965 in the United Methodist Church in Pawnee, IL. Judy worked as a switchboard operator at the Orthopedic Center of Illinois in Springfield.
She is survived by her Husband: Edward Craig of Chatham, IL; Son: Eddie Craig of Swansea, IL; Daughter: Kathleen (Matt) Crocker of Pawnee, IL; Grandchildren: Heather (Eric) Saunders of Bel Air, MD; Matthew (Kate) Crocker of New Berlin, IL; Great-Grandchildren: Jackson and Jonah Saunders of Bel Air, MD; Brother: Ernie (Linda) Irwin of Taylorville, IL; Sister: Karen Saner of Taylorville, IL; Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her Parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will follow the visitation starting at 7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor Brian Mills officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our on-line guest book at www.suttonmemorialhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019